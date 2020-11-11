EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a downtown shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to an alley south of 103 Street and Jasper Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a nearby commercial address.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. Police have yet to identify a suspect.

It was the second overnight shooting in Edmonton on Wednesday as homicide investigators are now looking into the gun-related death of a man in north Edmonton.