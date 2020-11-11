Advertisement
Edmonton police investigating downtown overnight shooting
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 12:00PM MST
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a downtown shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police say officers responded to an alley south of 103 Street and Jasper Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a nearby commercial address.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital.
The incident remains under investigation. Police have yet to identify a suspect.
It was the second overnight shooting in Edmonton on Wednesday as homicide investigators are now looking into the gun-related death of a man in north Edmonton.