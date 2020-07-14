EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a suspicious death on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 7 p.m. on July 13 and found a man with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious near 112 Avenue and 103 Street between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday is asked to contact police.

The Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line is 780-423-4567.

An autopsy has not been scheduled.