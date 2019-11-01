EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at a downtown lodging house.

Police were called to a lodging house in the area of 102 Street and 100 Avenue on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. after a 55-year-old man was found dead.

An autopsy was conducted two days later, but police are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and ask anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.