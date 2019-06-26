Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death downtown Wednesday night.

Officers found the body of a 43-year-old man in the area of 100 Street and 106 Avenue around 9 p.m.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating.

An autopsy was done Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.