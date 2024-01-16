Edmonton police issue alert about convicted violent sexual offender

Police in Edmonton issued a public safety alert Tuesday about the release of Jason Hipson, 47, a man convicted of violent sex crimes.

"The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

EPS said Hipson will be living in Edmonton after he is released. Police did not say when he'll be released or what part of the city he'll reside in.

Hipson is the subject of a court order, has several conditions including a curfew and restrictions around parks and schools, and will be managed by the EPS' Behavioural Assessment Unit.

"Hipson is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences," Tames wrote.

"Hipson has victimized a number of females, both adolescent and adult, in a sexual manner. He previously put himself in a position where he could offend against female victims by gaining the trust of an individual or a family."

Anyone with any information about Hipson breaching his conditions or displaying concerning behaviour is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.