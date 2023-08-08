Edmonton police issue warning about release of violent sexual offender into city

Edmonton police issued a warning Tuesday about the release of a violent sexual offender into the city.

The Edmonton Police Service says in a media release it has reasonable grounds that Dwayne Kequahtooway, previously known as Dwayne Holliger, will commit another violent offence following his release.

Kequahtooway will live in Edmonton.

According to police, the 53-year-old is a sexual offender who has physically hurt his victims while committing offences. Female victims he has sexually assaulted include children, adolescents and adults. He has sought relationships with single mothers to gain access and offend against their daughters, and has also tried to lure young females online.

Kequahtooway will be living under a series of court-ordered conditions. They include: