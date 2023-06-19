Edmonton police issue warning about 'woman convicted of fraud'

An Edmonton woman who police say has already been convicted of fraud is facing seven new charges.

Police issued a public warning Monday about 39-year-old Tanea Bouma after she turned herself in on multiple charges of fraud and breaching conditions and a single count of theft over $5,000.

They allege she stole more than $34,000 while working as an accounting manager at an Edmonton business, which police did not publicly name.

"Police believe Bouma may have victimized others, and that she is likely to continue to commit fraud offences against businesses and individuals in the community," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a news release.

"As such, police are warning the public about her criminal history in relation to fraud, and are encouraging other complainants to come forward."

Police said Bouma also recently worked as a financial assistant.

She has court-ordered conditions to not work or volunteer in roles "involving financial authority."

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Bouma is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).