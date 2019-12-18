EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are warning the public before a convicted violent and sexual offender is released.

Gregory Andrew Campbell, 59, will reside in the Edmonton area and police say he is of "significant harm to the community."

"His violence has resulted in serious personal injury and death to his victims," Edmonton police said in a written release.

Campbell will be monitored by police and has been placed in a number of court-ordered conditions, including no contact with his victim.

He is 5'7", 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.