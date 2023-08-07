Edmonton police issue warning over release of violent sexual offender

The Edmonton Police Service issued a public warning Monday about the impending release of a violent sexual offender into the city.

In a media release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Michael Cardinal will commit another violent offence again after he is released from jail.

The 49-year-old, who will be living in Edmonton, is subject to a court order with conditions and will be managed by the Edmonton police's behavioural assessment unit.

Cardinal has a history of violence while committing sexual offences against females aged 15 to 82.

His court-ordered conditions include living at an approved residence, following a curfew of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., and abstaining from alcohol, illegal drugs and intoxicating substances.

Anyone with information about any breaches of conditions by Cardinal can contact police at 780-423-4567.