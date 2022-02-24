Edmonton police kill gunman, bystander during armed robbery downtown

Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.

Police were called to an armed robbery in the area of 113 Street and 104 Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

The thief fled the liquor store but officers found him near 105 Street and 107 Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

"Shortly thereafter, a confrontation occurred, and officers discharged their firearms, and the male subject was fatally wounded," Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said.

"A second male who was not involved in the reported incident and was in a nearby suite was also struck. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The chief did not disclose information about the people who died because next of kin has not been completed.

EPS officers were not injured. McFee didn't know if the gunman fired at police, or how many shots officers fired during the incident.

"We don't know the answer to how that went through. I mean, there's a number of things that could've happened," McFee said. "But those are answers that we'll be looking forward to getting from ASIRT."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the agency responsible for reviewing incidents in which police activity caused serious harm or injury, is investigating.

"We take these situations very seriously and will be cooperating with ASIRT," the chief said.

'IT'S TRAGIC'

A sorrowful McFee offered his condolences to the families of the people who were killed Wednesday night.

"It's difficult for all. It's tragic. Especially something like this where an innocent person not involved in this has lost their life. That's not anything anybody has signed up for," he said.

"It's a difficult day. It's a difficult day for families obviously to lose a loved one, and it's a difficult day for EPS."

The officers involved are receiving support and won't be in an active role for the next few weeks as they cooperate with the ASIRT investigation.