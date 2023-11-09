Edmonton police launch new ad campaign to raise awareness about Power of Attorney thefts

The Edmonton Police Service is launching an awareness campaign about theft from seniors by their Power of Attorney (POA).

"Victims of theft undertaken by their appointed power of attorney are often reluctant to accept that one of their children, a member of their extended family or a life-long friend would steal from them," said Det. Alfred Ma of the EPS Senior Protection Unit in a Thursday news release.

"We suspect there are many incidents that also go unreported. Some are also reported after a senior’s death when the will takes effect. At that time, family members discover that there is little if any funds left from the seniors' estate to share between remaining family members."

Police say in many cases a POA is also appointed after a senior has lost the capacity or ability to manage their own finances.

"These thefts are also brought to light by the administrators of long-term care homes, when the seniors’ accounts suddenly have insufficient funds to cover their monthly fees," Ma said.

EPS investigated a case after they were contacted by a senior's long-term care home because their account had insufficient funds to pay the monthly fees.

An investigation found the senior's POA, a family member, had stolen more than $1M from the senior by e-transferring funds from the account over several years, according to police.

The POA was charged with theft over $5,000.

A new 15-second commercial will be airing on Edmonton television stations over the next few weeks to bring awareness to POA theft.

To report elder abuse, such as theft by POA, contact EPS at 780-423-4567.