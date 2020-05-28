Edmonton police locate 'violent and sexually violent' offender
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:21AM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to locate Rodney Gambler, described as a dangerous and violent.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have arrested a high-risk offender they say violated the conditions of his court order.
On May 12, police issued arrest warrants for 26-year-old Rodney Gambler, who they called a "violent and sexually violent offender."
Gambler was arrested Wednesday in downtown Edmonton.