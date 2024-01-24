Edmonton police name 29-year-old homicide victim

The death of 29-year-old Madisyn Denea, whose body was found in a home northwest of downtown Edmonton on Sunday, has been ruled a homicide.

Police are not saying how the woman was killed "for investigative reasons."

Paramedics called police to a home in the area of 123 Avenue and 127 Street at 12:15 p.m. She was dead when officers arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera footage of 127 Street between 124 and 123 Avenues from 4 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday to contact them.

Residents in the area are also being asked to call police if they have security footage from that timeframe.

Police can be reached at 780-423-4567 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.