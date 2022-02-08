Edmonton police officer charged with assault
An officer who has been with the Edmonton Police Service for 25 years has been charged with assault.
The charges are related to an off-duty incident from July 6, 2021 near 101 Street and 103 Avenue, police said.
The EPS Professional Standards Branch launched a formal investigation on July 15, and charges were recommended last week.
Detective Scott Carter is charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and one count of assault.
He has been issued an Appearance Notice and has been relieved from duty without pay.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta ditches proof-of-vaccine program at midnight, masking for students Monday
Alberta's highly-controversial proof-of-vaccination system expires as the clock strikes midnight Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday amid accusations that he was playing politics with public health measures.
Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday, masking rules expiring at the end of the month
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
Ontario to give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores, sources say
Ontario will give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores across the province, sources say.
Tow truck companies unwilling to help police dismantle convoys, officials say
Tow truck companies are unwilling to help police haul away the vehicles that have blocked border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and gridlocked Ottawa’s downtown core, according to officials in both jurisdictions.
Liberal MP breaks ranks over pandemic policies
A Liberal MP spoke out on Tuesday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hébert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill where he said that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should not be dismissed.
'Freedom Convoy' raises millions on new crowdfunding platform
The 'Freedom Convoy' is gaining traction on a new crowdfunding platform after GoFundMe shut its doors on the movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised more than US$6.3 million from 69,661 donors on GiveSendGo, which describes itself as the '#1 free Christian crowdfunding site.'
OPINION | Don Martin: With the protest moving inside Trudeau's caucus, it's time for a restrictions rethink
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to stop marginalizing the unvaccinated and recognize the collateral damage so many restrictions are having on Canadians, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'This is a big change': Quebec to lift COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, home gatherings, bars
The Quebec government announced a plan for getting out of the current lockdown and for how to 'learn to live with COVID.' It intends to lift nearly all public health restrictions by mid-March.
Russia moves landing craft into the Black Sea as Macron meets with Ukraine's leader
French President Emmanuel Macron says Vladimir Putin 'won't be initiating an escalation' at the same time Russia moves landing craft into the Black Sea.
Calgary
-
Alberta ditches proof-of-vaccine program at midnight, masking for students Monday
Alberta's highly-controversial proof-of-vaccination system expires as the clock strikes midnight Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday amid accusations that he was playing politics with public health measures.
-
Restriction Exemption Program bylaw to end in Calgary, mask rules remain
The Restriction Exemption Program will be lifted in Calgary in line with the provincial change, and the city's mask bylaw will remain in effect until at least March 1, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Tuesday.
-
Coutts border traffic stopped by protesters after Alberta announces end to vaccine passports
Traffic to and from the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. was again blocked by protesters on Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday, masking rules expiring at the end of the month
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
-
Sask. epidemiologist sees 'no inherent value' in removal of COVID-19 mandates
Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine says the announcement of an end to Saskatchewan's COVID-19 health measures is premature.
-
Vaccine mandate 'not an issue at all,' CEO of Canada's largest trucking company says
Canada's largest trucking company is virtually untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, says TFI International Inc. chairman and CEO Alain Bedard.
Regina
-
Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday, masking rules expiring at the end of the month
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
-
Masking to become optional in Sask. schools when public health orders expire
Indoor masking will become optional in Saskatchewan schools once the current public health orders expire at the end of February.
-
'One in 100,000': Sask. farmers welcome set of triplet calves born unassisted
A Saskatchewan farmer woke up to quite a surprise when he discovered one of his cattle gave birth to triplets, unassisted.
Atlantic
-
Another weather system prompts more power outages, school closures and collisions
Another weather system is bringing heavy rain, wind and snow to the Maritimes, resulting in more power outages, school closures and collisions Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. implementing 'hopeful' three-step plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says the province will be implementing a three-step plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in phases, with hopes to have most restrictions lifted around the beginning of April.
-
Suspicious packages sent to Nova Scotia MP offices, Halifax City Hall
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after suspicious packages were delivered to at least four public offices in the province, including one incident where an employee was injured after opening the package.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores, sources say
Ontario will give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores across the province, sources say.
-
Ontario man scammed out of $55,000 in cryptocurrency gets money back after extremely rare recovery
An Ontario investor who lost $55,000 in cryptocurrency funds said he can't believe his good fortune after getting his stolen money back.
-
Video captures moment Toronto snowplow rams into parked car
A video captured by a Toronto resident last week shows the moment a city snow plow rammed into a parked car and kept driving.
Montreal
-
Police arrest three teens after boy, 16, critically injured in stabbing near Montreal high school
Police say three young people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Pointe-Claire high school Tuesday afternoon and sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
'This is a big change': Quebec to lift COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, home gatherings, bars
The Quebec government announced a plan for getting out of the current lockdown and for how to 'learn to live with COVID.' It intends to lift nearly all public health restrictions by mid-March.
-
Man, 23, in critical condition after being shot in parking lot of Brossard mall; 3 arrested
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Brossard on Tuesday afternoon. Three men have been arrested, say South Shore police.
Ottawa
-
About 100 convoy trucks in downtown Ottawa have children living inside: police
Ottawa police say about a quarter of vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa as part of the trucker protests have children living in them, and authorities are worried for their safety.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong Ottawa
A bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Meet the Ottawa woman who stopped the horns
“If that something is to be a voice and be a face—and even be even a target—for people to understand what really is going on here, I was more than willing to do so.”
Kitchener
-
Mother of truck driver who died from COVID-19 pleading for protests to stop
An Ontario woman who lost her son, who was a truck driver, to COVID-19 last fall is pleading with drivers across the country to stop their protests.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 87 in hospital
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday.
-
Condo sales soar as some first-time buyers settle in order to enter market
As real estate prices balloon, potential first-time buyers feel deflated. However, some experts say there is a solution that could help buyers enter the market, but it's not perfect.
Northern Ontario
-
New women’s shelter opens in Sudbury
A new women's shelter called the Elizabeth Fry Society Safe Harbour House has been operating for just more than two weeks now in Greater Sudbury.
-
On Safer Internet Day, a Timmins abuse prevention expert highlights red flags
Rosalia Rivera of Timmins is an abuse prevention expert and founder of Consent Parenting. She says one way families can help their children and teens have safer experiences online is to formulate 'family media agreements.'
-
Landmark donation made to northern medical school for BIPOC women
The Slaight Family Foundation is donating $1 million to support 40 Black, Indigenous and People of Colour female medical students in their first year at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
Winnipeg
-
'We were floored, shocked and amazed': lynx family makes appearance in Whiteshell Provincial Park
A family of four young lynx were recently spotted near Betula Lake.
-
'It fries my nerves': Downtown Winnipeg residents fed up with noise, disruptions from ongoing protest
Residents and businesses are getting fed up with the noise and traffic disruptions from an ongoing protest that’s taken over some downtown Winnipeg streets.
-
Expert says record high gas prices in Winnipeg may be here to stay
Gas prices have jumped nearly 10 cents in the past few days to an all-time high of 149.9 a litre, and these record prices at the pump may be here to stay.
Vancouver
-
Supporters of Freedom Convoy set up protest site near B.C. border crossing
Several dozen convoy-supporting protesters have been gathered near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., since Saturday.
-
Security review underway after 2 'code black' incidents at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Two bomb threats in two days, one involving a possible improvised explosive, have prompted a review by the little-known branch of the health-care system overseeing security at Metro Vancouver hospitals and various medical facilities.
-
No new deaths in B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update, a day after dozens announced
B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update came with some welcome news: There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported in the province over the last 24 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver Island
A massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. surpasses 50% booster mark
No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
-
Victoria hosting free Family Day event at Royal Athletic Park
With less than two weeks to go until the B.C. Family Day long weekend, you may be looking for something to do with the family in Victoria.