Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges

An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges after an off-duty incident Sunday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were alerted to an impaired driver near Yellowhead Trail and Anthony Henday Drive.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the driver struck a guardrail, pole and chain, then left the scene.

EPS said no one was injured in the incident.

Officers later found and arrested the driver, Const. Natasha Green, a 10-year member of the EPS.

Green has been charged with:

Impaired operation

Impaired operation over limit

Failing to stop after accident

Police said Green's duty status is currently under review.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch will investigate after the court proceedings.