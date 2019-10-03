

Staff, CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- The police officer struck by a car and stabbed repeatedly in a 2017 attack in downtown Edmonton is expected to take the stand on day two of an attempted murder trial.

Const. Mike Cherynyk was on-duty when he was struck by a car outside of an Edmonton Eskimos game on Sept. 30, 2017. Shortly after being struck, he was stabbed multiple times.

Later that night, four people were struck and seriously injured by a U-Haul truck downtown.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is accused of perpetrating the attacks and faces 11 charges including five counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

In court Wednesday, many were surprised to learn Sharif would represent himself in court with the help of a Somali translator.

In Crown’s opening statement, prosecutor Elizabeth Wheaton told the jury that Sharif “drove into these people intentionally because he was trying to kill them.”

Two Edmonton Police Service crime scene investigators testified Wednesday and court was shown a series of photos taken of various crime scenes.

On Thursday, a jury watched surveillance video of the U-Haul careening through Edmonton, driving the wrong way on several streets and hitting one of the pedestrians.

They also saw video of Chernyk being struck then attacked by the driver.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier. Live updates below.