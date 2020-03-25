EDMONTON -- An Edmonton police officer is self-isolating at home after testing positive for the department's first case of COVID-19.

Edmonton Police Service learned Wednesday the sworn member tested positive after returning from an international trip.

"While the member is still ill, they are expected to make a full recovery," said EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran. "We have confirmed that no staff were exposed in this situation and the self-isolation guidelines put forth by the province worked."

EPS did not provide further information about the officer or where they were travelling.

The news comes after the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose by 61 Wednesday, the largest day-over-day increase, to reach 419 cases province-wide.

Edmonton police have announced new measusures to protect staff and the public from COVID-19, such as taking photographs of licences instead of taking them during traffic stops.