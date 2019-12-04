EDMONTON -- Londonderry Mall and the Edmonton Police Service have teamed up for the annual CopShop event.

CopShop helps fill the Christmas wish lists for deserving northeast Edmonton youth.

The shopping centre provides a $200-gift card to each kid, and police volunteers take the kids on a shopping spree.

The event aims to promote a positive relationship between local police officers and the kids living in the communities they serve.

"For them to see us in a different light, for them to see us as individuals and for them to realize and understand that we’re a safe, a safe place," said Sgt. Dan Tames.

Every year, approximately 26 children from three schools and 26 officers participate in the event.

The selected children have been identified as most deserving by their principals and EPS liaison officers, based on good behaviour, leadership, and having a positive impact in the community.

The CopShop initiative started in 2008, and Londonderry Mall has hosted the last four.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jay Rosove.