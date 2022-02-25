Edmonton police officers who joined 'Freedom Convoy' now suspended without pay
Two Edmonton Police Service officers who joined a "Freedom Convoy" rally in southern Alberta have been "relieved of duty without pay" while they await the results of a disciplinary process.
A preliminary review into the actions of Const. Elena Golysheva and Staff Sgt. Rick Abbott was over on Friday, an EPS spokesperson confirmed, but a Professional Standards Branch investigation was still ongoing.
Both officers spoke at a convoy rally on Feb. 12, near the scene of where some people illegally blocked roads and a U.S.-Canada border crossing at Coutts, Alta. A video of their speeches was posted on Facebook
"We're on a little bit of thin ice, up here doing this, but so are you out there," Abbott told the cheering crowd.
"I'm here because you have given me so much strength," Golysheva said in Coutts.
Golysheva also appeared in a tearful video thanking Ottawa convoy protesters, while wearing an EPS uniform, in which she said she would refuse "unlawful orders."
"That's not something we support or condone. Like, that's just not something that's allowed in how we actually do our police work and we have a discipline process for that," Chief Dale McFee said on Feb. 16.
EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard clarified that the officers were suspended, not terminated. She did not provide a timeline for the PSB investigation.
A former police officer and some on social media have called for the officers to be fired, while some are defending Abbott and Golysheva by saying they have a right to free speech.
The blockades were ended on Feb. 15 after four of the people involved were charged with conspiring to kill police officers.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Live updates: Ukraine says it has shot down military plane
Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
In pictures and video: Scenes from Kyiv as Russia attacks the Ukrainian capital
As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital, harrowing images and videos are emerging from Kyiv.
Radiation levels rise after Russian troops capture Chornobyl plant, monitoring agency says
Radiation levels in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone rose after Russian forces took control of the nuclear reactor plant in Ukraine, according to radiation monitoring data, with Ukrainian experts attributing the spike to contaminated soil in the area being disturbed.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Russian pain for economic gain? How federal government policy could help Alberta
The provincial government believes Ottawa could be doing more to hurt Russia economically -- and its best idea is one that will also help Alberta.
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
Saskatoon
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Regina
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA
The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
Toronto
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'
A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
Montreal
-
Quebec orders SAQ to stop selling Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a tweet on Friday that he has requested the SAQ 'to withdraw all products that come from Russia.'
-
Ukrainian diaspora in Montreal fear for family back home as Russians close in on Kyiv
'It's this total disdain for human life. That is horrifying to all of us,' said Eugene Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, reacting to images of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Ottawa
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in Kyiv
As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
Kitchener
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
-
Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
-
Pandemic causing 'moral injuries' for healthcare workers: Cambridge doctor
While restrictions will be easing across Ontario next week, a local doctor is sounding the alarm on the pandemic's impact on the mental health of healthcare workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Snow clearing 'back to square one' in Timmins
For the City of Timmins' public works department, recent snowfall makes it seem as though winter has restarted.
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner
Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Nickel Belt MPP reintroduces youth anti-vaping bill
Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas has tabled her 'Vaping is not for kids bill' in the legislature for a second time, targeting youth vaping across the province.
Winnipeg
-
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Condemnation over Russia invasion of Ukraine grows in Manitoba
There’s growing condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and some of it is coming from Russian people themselves.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One of B.C.'s most wanted for more than a decade, Conor D'Monte has been arrested, police say
An alleged B.C. gang member who has been wanted for more than a decade has been arrested in Puerto Rico, police announced Friday.
-
Public officials, business owners in B.C. and Washington State call for Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing at land crossings
Public officials and business owners in border towns in both British Columbia and Washington State are calling on the Canadian government to end COVID-19 testing at land border crossings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the week
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police expect another convoy protest, warn of traffic disruptions
Police are warning residents to expect traffic delays in downtown Victoria due to another protest at the B.C. legislature on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
-
Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place
Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.