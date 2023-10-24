Edmonton police partner with Wounded Warriors to provide mental health programs to officers

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has announced a partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) to provide mental health programs and services to present and former members and their families.

The services will be free to people who need them.

"As a first responder organization, mental health and suicide prevention are extremely important to the EPS. It is our responsibility to ensure that supports are not just in place, but readily available to our members and their families when they need it on demand," EPS Chief Dale McFee said at a news conference on Tuesday.

WWC is a national mental health service provider specializing in programs for individuals and their families dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It has been operating in Canada for a decade, offering family counselling, support to family members who lost a loved one in the line of duty or to suicide, and kids camps.

"We're one big national team that has driven us to become a mental health service provider that is providing our life changing programs and clinical care to veterans, first responders and their families in every part of the country and indeed, in every region of this province," said Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada.

"It's a milestone for EPS, I think it's more of a milestone for public safety in Canada."

The organization is already partnered with more than 150 first responder organizations in Canada, and supports more than 2,500 veterans, first responders and their families each year.

The partnership was created through the EPS Employee and Organizational Wellness Branch.