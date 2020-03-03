EDMONTON -- Three men are facing charges after police recovered two stolen catalytic converters in the Bonnie Doon area early Tuesday morning.

Police stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Astro in an alley in the area of 98 Street and 86 Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Officers found a number of break-and-enter tools, including reciprocating saws and battery packs, and two catalytic converters.

Croix Wright, 33, Mark Johnston, 33, and Sean Sembaliuk, 38, were charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Since October 2019, nearly 900 catalytic converters have been reported stolen to police.