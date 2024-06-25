Edmonton police rededicate Const. Ezio Faraone Park to honour city's 10 fallen officers

A central Edmonton park named for a policeman killed in the line of duty more than 30 years ago has been rededicated to honour all the city's fallen officers.

The pedestal of a bronze statue of Constable Ezio Faraone in his namesake park now features the etched names of the 10 Edmonton policemen who have died while on duty since 1918.

Tuesday's rededication ceremony saw the unveiling of the engraved names and was attended by hundreds, including police personnel and the families of the fallen officers.

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said it was "extremely important" to service members to hold the ceremony, which he called "humbling" and "very emotional"

"I can't think of a better way to pay our respects and have everybody added to the park, which was obviously the game plan (for the rededication) from the start," McFee told media after the ceremony.

"It's not every profession that someone gives up their (life) protecting others ... I think when people do that in your community and certainly in your workforce and certainly in your families, it's something that becomes a duty to remember them, remember their legacies and to remember the good work they put in for many."

The park, which overlooks the river valley and sits west of the Alberta legislature beside the north end of the High Level Bridge, opened in 1992, two years after Faraone, 33, was killed following an attempted bank robbery.

Tuesday's rededication ceremony was held on the 34th anniversary of Faraone's death.

The two most recent Edmonton police officers to be killed on duty were constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, who were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute call in March last year.

