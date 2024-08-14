Edmonton police release images of suspect SUV in November killings of father, son

Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle they suspect is involved in the double homicide of an Edmonton man and his son at a southside gas station in November last year.

The Edmonton Police Service say detectives are looking for a green 2005-07 Nissan X-Trail they believe is linked to the daytime shooting deaths of Harpeet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son, Gavin, at a shopping complex on Ellerslie Road off 50 Street.

Police said the vehicle would have had distinct damage to the passenger side, particularly a horizontal dent along the rear bumper and a rust spot over the rear passenger-side wheel.

“We believe the suspects were in the X-Trail shortly after the shooting and investigators are confident the vehicle will still contain valuable evidence, even after the passage of time," Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey of the EPS homicide section said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Nov. 10 shootings had the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, according to experts. EPS confirmed shortly after the deaths that Harp Uppal was involved in the "gang drug world."

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.