EDMONTON -- Police have released surveillance video of the last sighting of a woman found dead in west Edmonton last August.

Terri Ann Rowan, 33, was found dead in an alley west of 149 Street, between 92 and 93 Avenue, on Aug. 15.

Her death was deemed suspicious, but investigators did not release the cause.

READ MORE: Police identify human remains found in west end, death ruled suspicious

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service released surveillance footage of Rowan leaving Dwayne's House — a transitional housing facility located at 10209 100 Avenue — at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.

"This surveillance video is the last known sighting of Terri," said EPS homicide detective Richard Windover. "We're hoping someone out there has some information or knowledge of Terri’s whereabouts after that evening on Aug. 6. Our objective is to find out who is responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice."

In a police news release, Rowan's mother, Delphine Rowan, said: "I want to be able to give her a proper burial, but we can’t until the rest of her remains are recovered. I have many unanswered questions about my daughter’s untimely death, and not being able to lay Terri to rest really weighs heavily on me."

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.