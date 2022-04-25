Edmonton police request help to find missing senior
Police officers in Edmonton requested public assistance Monday night to locate 76-year-old Gerard Gagnon.
He was last seen at his seniors residence near 44 Street and 117 Avenue on Sunday.
He is known to frequent the Kingsway and downtown areas, a release from Edmonton Police Service said.
Gagnon is 180 cm (5’9”) tall, 50 kg (110 pounds) with grey hair, and blue eyes. He also walks with a slight limp, and police said he is likely wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants.
"As Gagnon has health conditions and may be confused, police are concerned for his welfare. There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time," spokesperson Landis Reichle wrote.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
