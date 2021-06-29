EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for help from the public in finding a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Lance Rancier was last seen near his home in the Empire Park neighbourhood, at 45 Avenue and 106 Street.

In a news release, police called Rancier's disappearance "out of character" and said "both family and police are concerned for his wellbeing."

Rancier is described as:

White

Having medium length white/grey hair

Possibly wearing shorts or pajamas

Anyone with information about Rancier's disappearance is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.