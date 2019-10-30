Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to identify the man who stole some cash from a bank last month.

The man went into the ATB in the area of 118 Avenue and 121 Street on Sept. 19 at 10:35 a.m., exchanged some words with a teller, reached over the counter and stole cash, Edmonton police said.

He then fled toward the intersection of 121 Street and 118 Avenue, police said. He was last seen near the Canadian Tire on Kingsway Avenue.

The man is believed to be in his 50s and approximately 5'10". Police said he was wearing a grey hat, a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the thief is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.