EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run at a northeast Edmonton parking lot last month.

Video shows a pickup truck backing out of a parking spot and hitting the car beside it. EPS says a Dodge Ram struck a Toyota Camry on June 30 at approximately 10:50 p.m. at a parking lot in the area of 139 Avenue and Victoria Trail.

The truck fled and the Camry was left with more than $5,000 in damages, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is described as a white man with a shaved head wearing a blue shirt with a black sweater.

The Dodge Ram was dark and from 2009-2018, police said.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.