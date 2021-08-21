EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for a man that was last seen Aug. 14.

Christopher Dafoe was last seen at his home near 110 Avenue and 124 Street last weekend.

Police describe his disappearance as out of character and say that his family members are concerned for his wellbeing.

Dafoe is approximately 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall with brown hair and has a slim build, police say. He has a piercing on his left eyebrow.

“He does not own a vehicle and travels by bus or skateboard,” EPS said in a statement.

EPS add that Dafoe has friends in Vancouver and that there are no indications of foul play.

Anyone with information about Dafoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.