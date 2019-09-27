Edmonton police seek to reunite family with unclaimed urn
Police are seeking to reunite this funeral urn with the family that owns it. (EPS)
Staff, CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:18PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Police in northeast Edmonton are hoping to track down the owner of a funeral urn found during an unrelated investigation.
Police obtained the item in the Clareview area earlier this week and hope to reunited the urn with the family that owns it.
Anyone with information can contact police through email at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.