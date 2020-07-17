EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are appealing to the public for help in finding a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Thursday.

Police say Dawson Steinhauer was a part of an altercation that took palce in an alley at 131 Street and Stony Plain Road around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police allege Steinhauer used a rifle and opened fire towards a group of people.

Steinahuer is wanted on warrants for possible assault, firearm and breach of probation charges.

Police describe him as six feet one inche tall, about 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also has a scar on his left forearm.

Police say he was last seen driving a blue SUV, possibly a Ford, around the area of the incident.

Investigators believe he may be in Edmonton, Saddle Lake, or Enoch areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised not to approach him and immediately call EPS at 780-423-4567