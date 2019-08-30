Edmonton police seeking missing 14-year-old girl
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 10:38AM MDT
Edmonton police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Kilie Saddleback was last seen at a home in the area of 88 Street and 121 Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.
Police describe Saddleback as an Indigenous female, about 5'3" tall with a slim build. She has short, straight brown hair that was dyed pink or red.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS.