

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kilie Saddleback was last seen at a home in the area of 88 Street and 121 Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

Police describe Saddleback as an Indigenous female, about 5'3" tall with a slim build. She has short, straight brown hair that was dyed pink or red.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS.