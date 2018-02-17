The Edmonton Police Service is seeking the owners of stolen property recovered after arresting two people in connection to a recent series of break-and-enters.

Police received at least 10 reports of break-and-enters between November 23, 2017 and January 4, 2018 in McCauley, Cromdale, Oliver and Queen Mary Park neighbourhoods.

After investigating, police determined the two thieves targeted mailboxes, parkades, storage units and ATMs.

Among the items recovered are a home theatre system, sporting equipment, vintage toy car sets and a malt mill, EPS said.

The owners of these items are encouraged to come forward and claim them.