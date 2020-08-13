EDMONTON -- A 34-year-old man has been charged after Edmonton police seized several illegal firearms and rounds from a home in Sherwood Park.

Police said various tips from the public led a Firearms Investigation Unit to investigate a man for activities involving illegal guns in and around the Edmonton area.

They executed a search warrant at a Sherwood Park home on Aug. 5, discovering, among other items:

A prohibited CK VZ58 Sporter rifle loaded with 28 rounds of .223 calibre ammo in an over-capacity magazine

A prohibited pump-action shotgun containing three rounds

Non-restricted GSG-MP40 and SKS rifles, both loaded with multiple rounds

A non-restricted Remington Model 700 rifle

Prohibited over-capacity magazines

More than 300 rounds of various ammunition

A stolen 2014 flatbed trailer worth $10,000

A stolen CAF military jacket

Thomas Ogilvie faces charges including possession of prohibited or restricted firearms, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

“We are seeing an increase in firearms, especially rifles and shotguns, on the street which in turn can and has led to an increase in violent crime,” said Sgt. Eric Stewart of the Firearms Investigations Unit.

Police say between January and Aug. 11, 2020, there have been 83 shooting incidents in Edmonton. Some 681 firearms have already been seized this year, compared to 1,189 seized in all of 2019.

Police say the warrant was executed with the help of an EPS tactical unit, Strathcona RCMP and an Emergency Response Team.