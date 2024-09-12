Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation

The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.

During the investigation, police became aware of three people who were involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking, including bringing drugs in and out of Alberta and distributing them in central Edmonton.

Investigators believe the drugs were stored in a high-rise apartment in Edmonton.

On May 9, a warrant was executed at three homes and four vehicles.

Police found:

55.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth approximately $250,650;

8.7 kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately $696,000;

2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, worth approximately $300,000;

83.5 grams of heroin, worth approximately $28,400;

20 kilograms of buffing agent;

five handguns, three of which were loaded at the time of seizure and two of which had defaced serial numbers. Two were also reported stolen in Saskatchewan and Alberta, while one originated from the U.S.;

four vehicles with hidden compartments; and

approximately $20,000 in various currencies.

A total of 38 drug and firearms charges were laid against three people.

"This is believed to be one of the largest seizures of controlled substances in EPS history," Staff Sgt. David Paton told reporters on Thursday.

"We are pleased to have been able to intercept this huge volume of extremely harmful substances that were likely destined for some of the inner city's most vulnerable populations."

Paton says the group has likely been operating for several years, sourcing drugs from B.C.'s lower mainland.