The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Wednesday that an Edmonton Police Service officer had been charged, following an incident dating back to September, 2016.

Back on September 9, 2016, its alleged Sgt. Kevin Fald attended an Emergency Protection Order hearing at family court and misrepresented the status of a police investigation he was not involved in – his testimony led to the imposition of a protection order against one of the parties involved in the court proceedings.

After that, ASIRT said Fald attempted to obstruct an investigation into his conduct by the EPS Professional Standards Branch, it’s alleged he accessed two databases as he did that.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service released a statement after the ASIRT announcement.

“The EPS and our community rightfully hold our police officers to the highest standards. Any violation of these standards is completely unacceptable,” EPS Chief Rod Knecht said in the statement.

ASIRT said Fald was arrested Wednesday, and has been charged with two counts each of obstruction of justice and unauthorized use of a computer.

Fald has been released on an undertaking; he’s scheduled to appear in court on March 16, 2018.

EPS said Fald had been employed by EPS for 24 years. He has been removed from duty without pay pending the outcome of the charges.