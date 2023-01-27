Edmonton police to award $50K to innovators who can help prevent catalytic converter thefts

Edmonton Police Service is set to reveal on Friday a $50,000 solution to the city's catalytic converter theft problem.

Between 2018 and 2021, catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton rose by nearly 220 per cent, likely because the precious metals inside increased in value, the automotive part is relatively easy to steal, and thieves face minor criminal charges, investigators suspect.

Replacing a stolen converter, however, can cost vehicle owners up to $3,000. EPS has estimated catalytic converter thefts cost Edmontonians $13 million each year.

So Edmonton's police service took the problem to the public in the summer of 2022, promising a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who could make catalytic converters "almost impossible to steal."

The winner or winners will be presented their cheque on Friday at 9 a.m. when their innovation is revealed.

Watch the news announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The program is called the Community Solutions Accelerator (CSA)and is put on by the Edmonton Police Foundation.

In 2020, the CSA program was used to crowdsource a way to de-incentivize alcohol store robberies. Since implementing the brainchild of the local MacEwan University's Social Innovation Institute – installing ID scanners at store entrances – there has been a 95-per cent drop in thefts at those locations, officials say.