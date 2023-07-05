Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week

Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.

The trial will see officers wear a camera equipped with a microphone and internal data storage on their head or chest.

Police officials will explain and take questions on the project Wednesday morning. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 10:30 a.m.

In March, the Alberta government promised to mandate body-worn cameras for all law enforcement officers.

"Body-worn cameras create greater accountability while providing a first person view of what an officer encounters in a highly dynamic and tense situation," Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said at the time.

EPS Chief Dale McFee said "increasing transparency and legitimacy in cameras is something we have always supported and will support," but didn't expect to make footage public "when there's no reason to."

CTV News' public safety analyst Chris Lewis anticipates the Edmonton trial will prove the "tremendous advantages" of body-worn cameras.

"I’m not aware of a police department in North America yet that hasn’t reaped huge benefits from it: cost savings benefits, all sorts of benefits in terms of public accountability, and most importantly investigations," Lewis told CTV News Edmonton.

Calgary Police Service began to use body-worn cameras in 2019. A report two years later found use-of-force incidents dropped by 11 per cent.

A similar three-year Edmonton pilot ended in 2014, with officials citing logistics and video management as too expensive.

At its recent annual general meeting, the Alberta Association of Police Governance resolved to ask the province to fund the start-up costs and "a significant portion" of the annual operating costs of cameras when it becomes mandatory for all law enforcement in Alberta to wear a one.

According to the association, Calgary's camera rollout cost $1.3 million and about $5 million annually to run.

Calgary Police Service says police cameras have cut the average police conduct investigation time in half.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Sean Amato

More to come...