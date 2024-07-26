Edmonton police to give update Friday on arson series targeting homebuilders

Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Edmonton.

Earlier this year, police had connected 34 incidents – including fires, arson attempts and shootings – to the case.

Six people have been charged. Four others were arrested but not charged.

One of the charged people, a 19-year-old man, was sentenced to nine months in jail.