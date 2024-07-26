EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police to give update Friday on arson series targeting homebuilders

    A new house in Beaumont was deliberately burned on Jan. 16, 2024. Police say it's part of an extortion scheme. (CTV News Edmonton) A new house in Beaumont was deliberately burned on Jan. 16, 2024. Police say it's part of an extortion scheme. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.

    The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Edmonton.

    Earlier this year, police had connected 34 incidents – including fires, arson attempts and shootings – to the case.

    Six people have been charged. Four others were arrested but not charged.

    One of the charged people, a 19-year-old man, was sentenced to nine months in jail. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga, Ont. continues

    Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday evening continues. Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News