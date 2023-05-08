Edmonton police to provide update on Crawford Plains stabbings that killed mother and her child

The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. on Monday on the investigation into the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.

Carolann Robillard, 35, and her child, Sara, who also went by Jayden, 11, were stabbed near Crawford Plains School shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, police confirmed.

Carolann died at the scene; her child died in hospital.

Shortly after the stabbings, two officers shot a man in the area of 46 Street and 12 Avenue.

He was critically injured and on Saturday morning, police said he remained in hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the police shooting.

A vigil was held on Saturday at Crawford Plains School for the victims.

