Edmonton police to provide update on extortion investigation

The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update on its Project Gaslight investigation on Tuesday morning.

The investigation involves 34 incidents of attempted extortions, shootings and fires targeting the South Asian home-building community in Edmonton.

The incidents happened between October 2023 and January 2024.

Last week, EPS released seven surveillance videos related to the investigation in hopes of generating tips.

There are 10 EPS investigators and two analysts on the Project Gaslight team.

CTV News Edmonton will stream the announcement at 10 a.m.