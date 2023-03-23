Edmonton police to provide update on investigation into deaths of Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan

The Edmonton Police Service will provide an update on the investigation into the deaths of Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan on Thursday afternoon.

Jordan and Ryan were fatally shot when they attended a family dispute call at an apartment complex in Edmonton just after midnight on March 16.

The 16-year-old boy who shot the officers then shot his mother in a struggle over the firearm after the shooting, before fatally shooting himself, EPS said.

On March 17, police said the teen's mother was unresponsive in hospital. No further updates on her condition have been provided.

Police will hold a news conference to provide new information at 1 p.m.

The event will be carried live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca