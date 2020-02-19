EDMONTON -- Police will speak about how and when they intend to use facial recognition technology in Edmonton at a news conference Wednesday.

Informatics Division Supt. Warren Driechel will reveal new details about the proposed technology, though the department has not implemented facial recognition yet.

Police are still in talks with the vendor of the technology.

Privacy concerns have arisen over the project, and the province's privacy commissioner has requested a privacy impact assessment from EPS.

"Many new artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, such as facial recognition software, have privacy and human rights implications," said a spokesman for the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta.

"These technologies often combine massive personal data sets with computing technology to make decisions about or for individuals.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at EPS headquarters.