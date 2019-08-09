Edmonton police to search rural homes in missing woman's investigation
Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was reported missing on July 8, 2019.
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 5:42PM MDT
Edmonton police will search rural homes Saturday in an effort to find a woman who was last seen in June 8.
Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was last seen on June 8 and reported missing on July 8.
She is 5'5" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe she is in Edmonton or the surrounding area, and will search rural homes before holding a media availability on Saturday.