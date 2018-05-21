Authorities are trying to track down an inmate who escaped custody Saturday night.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House saw Kecia Spade leaving the downtown Edmonton property on Saturday, May 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Officials contacted Edmonton police, who issued a warrant for her arrest.

Spade, 26, is described as:

160 cm (5’3”) tall

Weighs 68 kg (150 lbs)

Medium complexion

Brown eyes

Brown hair

CSC said she is serving a life sentence for second degree murder.

Anyone with information on Spade’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Officials with CSC and Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA) are investigating the incident, and are working with police to track down Spade.

NCSA manages Buffalo Sage Wellness House.