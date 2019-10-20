EDMONTON -- Polls have closed and counting has started in Edmonton, and all of Canada save for B.C., as we edge closer to knowing the results of the 2019 federal election.

The election was called on Sept. 11. The five-and-a-half weeks of campaigning has taken party leaders across the country and sparked discussions on energy, the environment, Indigenous rights and more.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will have updates posted throughout the day on our live blog.

Our team of reporters will be on location in battleground ridings around the capital region including Edmonton Mill Woods and Edmonton Centre, which are expected to be hotly contested races.

You can watch national coverage of election results from CTV News. CTV News Edmonton will also livestream the special on our website.