Edmonton prison stabbing leads to murder charges

Two men have been charged in a homicide that arose from a 2022 stabbing at the city's federal penitentiary, Edmonton police said Friday evening.

Christian Joffre Ouelette, 26, and Wacey Dillon Boudreau, 30, are both charged with second-degree murder in the January 2023 death of Nicholas Job.

The 32-year-old Job died in hospital Jan. 8, 2023, more than a month after he was assaulted and shot at an Edmonton home.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a call of a home invasion on Nov. 25, 2022, finding the injured Job at the scene near 109 Avenue and 97 Street.

Two months earlier, on Sept. 25, 2022, police received a report that Job had been stabbed at the Edmonton Institution during a fight. Paramedics treated him and took him to hospital, from which he was released a few days later and returned to the prison.

Job was released from the institution on Nov. 4, 2022.

Results from an autopsy three days after Job's death failed to conclusively determine the cause and manner of his death.

In August, the medical examiner determined Job died from a stab wound suffered during the September 2022 altercation at the prison, leading the Edmonton police homicide unit to begin an investigation.

Police charged Ouelette on Wednesday and Boudreau on Thursday. Police said both men were incarcerated when they were arrested for Job's murder.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding Mr. Job’s death, the cause and manner were ambiguous, and it was initially suspected his death was caused by a separate and unrelated non-criminal incident," Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem of the EPS homicide section said in a media release.

“While extensive testing can delay investigations, we are thankful for the medical examiner’s thorough work in this case, as it enabled us to pursue a criminal investigation and confidently charge those responsible for his death.”