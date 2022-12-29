Edmonton professor named to Order of Canada for his work fighting health misinformation

Edmonton professor and author Timothy Caulfield is among the newest members of the Order of Canada.

Caulfield is the Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy, a professor in the Faculty of Law and the School of Public Health, and Research Director of the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta.

He’s been named to the order for his contributions to health law, policy and ethics and his work in fighting misinformation.

Caulfield told CTV News Edmonton he was in Los Angeles, Cali., when he got a call to contact the governor general’s office.

“I was sitting in a crappy coffee shop in a strip mall after an evening where people were yelling at me about misinformation. I was kind of at the end of my rope,” he recalled.

“I got a little emotional.”

Caufield says he’s humbled to be recognized and credits his team for his success.

“I told my team: This is really a team award because I’ve been so fortunate to be surrounded by incredible colleagues.”

He added he’s excited to be named to the order along with Eugene Levy – who was promoted to an Order of Canada companion in December – because he’s a big fan.

Edmonton’s Walter William Jule Jr. was also named to the Order of Canada for his work as an artist and educator in the field of printmaking, and Michael Massey of St. Albert is being honoured for his work with Alberta's youth orchestras, and for mentoring generations of Canadian musicians.