EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is set to send out property tax notices to area landowners in the coming days.

More than 400,000 notices will be mailed on Thursday with more posted online.

The payment deadline remains June 30, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has said late-payment penalties on unpaid taxes will not be charged until Sept. 1.

“We understand some property owners have been financially affected by the pandemic and this is why we are offering some flexibility with the payment deadline,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a release.

“But I ask all property owners who can pay their taxes on time to please do so, to support essential municipal services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit.”

The city says it will collect just under $2.2 billion in property taxes this year, with $484 million of that collected on behalf of the province to fund education.

Property owners can make payments at financial institutions, by online or phone banking or through the mail. In-person payments at the Edmonton Service Centre downtown are not available due to the pandemic.