EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is reminding property owners that they have a week left to pay their 2020 property taxes.

The city says as of Sept. 1, a five per cent penalty will be applied to any outstanding balances.

Last month, the city said about 30 per cent of homeowners opted to defer their 2020 property tax payment.

Councillors voted to allow late payments to ease some of the pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax notices were mailed in June but late-payment penalties on unpaid taxes will not be charged until Sept. 1.

The city says it will collect just under $2.2 billion in property taxes this year.

Property owners can make payments at financial institutions, by online or phone banking or through the mail. In-person payments at the Edmonton Service Centre downtown are not available due to the pandemic.